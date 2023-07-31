CPEC changed lives of thousands of people: Chinese Vice Premier

Vice Premier of China He Lifeng said on Monday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a project of great significance, which had positively changed the lives of thousands of people, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of CPEC in Islamabad.

The Chinese Vice Premier said the project is the foundation of a new friendship era between neighbouring countries.

He said that China fully supported Pakistan in protecting its sovereignty.

Lifeng expressed his determination to further develop relations between the two friendly countries and called for increasing cooperation in industries, culture, and health.

“China is committed to increasing investment in various sectors in Pakistan,” Lifeng maintained.

He Lifeng, also the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, is visiting Pakistan at the government’s invitation to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC.

He has played a key role as a leader of China’s international economic relations and the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is the flagship project.

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Being a great friend of Pakistan, He Lifeng worked for industrialization and socio-economic uplift of Pakistan, besides helping the execution of energy projects.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for “gifting the CPEC to the country”.

He praised China for embarking on the “journey of development” with dedication and passion.

The premier said he wanted to move the country from loans and make it financially self-reliant.

“To do so, Pakistan must emulate the Chinese model,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that many of the CPEC projects had been completed ahead of schedule. “A few CPEC projects are still in progress and are nearing completion,” he added.

He said that the second phase of CPEC will focus on growth, openness, and connectivity.

The premier said that the second phase of the CPEC will be the phase of high-quality development and several corridors, including growth corridors, special economic zones (SEZs), livelihood innovations corridors, green projects, and openness and connectivity corridors.