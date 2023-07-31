BAFL 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.03%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.19%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 55.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.85%)
FABL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.05%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 97.26 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.64%)
HUBC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 98.55 Increased By ▲ 6.76 (7.36%)
PAEL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.62%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.5%)
PIOC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.15%)
PPL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (7.18%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.39 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.87%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.45%)
UNITY 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,901 Increased By 108.8 (2.27%)
BR30 17,465 Increased By 611.1 (3.63%)
KSE100 48,035 Increased By 957.6 (2.03%)
KSE30 17,197 Increased By 387.9 (2.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian wheat export prices stable last week after spiking due to grain deal exit

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:17pm

Export prices for Russian wheat maintained levels last week after spiking a week earlier due to Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, analysts said.

Russia pulled out of the UN-backed deal that had allowed the safe export via the Black Sea of Ukrainian grain, after complaining for months that conditions for its extension had not been fulfilled.

According to the IKAR agriculture consultancy, the price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in the second half of August was $241 per ton last week, down from $242 per ton a week earlier.

Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes soft milling wheat

Russia-focused agricultural consultancy Sovecon estimates total Russian wheat exports in July at 4.4 million tons, compared to 2.5 million tons in July 2022 and a historic average of 2.8 million tons for the month of July. Russian wheat exports have been at record highs in recent months due to a bumper 2022 crop and large stocks.

Russia exported 930,000 tons of grain last week compared to 1.2 million tons a week earlier, including 900,000 tons of wheat compared to 1.1 million tons a week earlier, Sovecon wrote in its weekly note, citing port data.

Wheat harvest totaled 27.1 mmt (31.8 mmt) from 6.7 mln ha (7.3 mln ha), with an average yield of 4.04 mt/ha (4.36 mt/ha).

The wheat harvesting pace is accelerating amid drier weather, Sovecon noted. The wheat harvest as of July 26 totalled 27.1 million tons (versus 31.8 million tons ? year earlier) from 6.7 million hectares (versus 7.3 million hectares). This accounts for 22% of the total area.

“There is a lot of chatter about low new wheat crop quality. It was negatively impacted by the recent rains and also it seems that many farmers cut the fertilizer application amid cost cutting considerations”, Sovecon noted.

Russian wheat grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Russian wheat export prices stable last week after spiking due to grain deal exit

KSE-100 crosses 48,000-point level after nearly 2 years

Rupee records marginal loss, settles at 286.64 against US dollar

Pakistan ready to contribute to China’s vision of shared destiny of progress: PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in Sindh

President Alvi confers Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice Premier

Pakistan mining summit: govt says interests of investors to be protected

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

Read more stories