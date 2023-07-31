BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
Jul 31, 2023
Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes soft milling wheat

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 11:49am

HAMBURG: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 metric tons but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, July 31, with offers having to remain valid until Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France, but Russian exporters have been expanding strongly in the Algerian market.

Wheat

