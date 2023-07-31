OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in Sindh

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has registered a significant increase in oil and gas production from four of its wells located in Sindh.

The oil and gas exploration company on Monday shared the details of its production enhancement recorded in the month of July via notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

OGDCL attributed the production enhancement to the use of “cutting-edge technologies for production optimisation”.

Significant enhancement in production were witnessed in Nim East-1, an exploratory well in a joint venture with OGDCL as Operator (95%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) is located in District Tando Allah Yar, Sindh.

“After injecting it into the system through a 6”-12.5 Km pipeline, the well resulted in an additional production of 585 BPD oil, 7.4 MMSCFD gas, and 32 MTD LPG.

OGDCL said the gas is being injected into Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network with effect from July 20, 2023 and remained under observation till July 28, 2023.

Significant production increase was recorded in Pasakhi-11, OGDCL informed that it installed an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) in its 100% owned Pasakhi Oil Field, Well -11, situated in District Hyderabad, Sindh.

“The intervention resulted in an incremental impact of 1010 BPD oil. The well is currently producing 1,810 BPD (barrels per day) oil and still under observation for optimum flow rates,” OGDCL said in a notice.

The enhanced production from the well commenced with effect from July 28, 2023.

The production of hydrocarbon also registered an uptick in Chak 2-1, an already producing exploratory well in a joint venture with OGDCL as operator (62.5%), GHPL (22.5%) and Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) (15%) located in District Sanghar, Sindh.

“Rigless intervention with additional perforations resulted in an increment of 140 BPD oil, 4.7 MMSCFD gas, and 11 MTD (Metric Ton per Day) LPG.”

OGDCL said the gas is being injected into SSGCL network with effect from July 20, 2023 and remained under observation till July 28, 2023.

Lastly, oil and gas production also increased in Chak-V Dim South-3, an on-production development cum exploratory well located in Chak-5 Dim South Block, District Sanghar, Sindh, with OGDCL 100% working interest.

“Rigless intervention with new perforations resulted in incremental production of 130 BPD oil, 3.8 MMSCFD gas, and 8 MTD LPG. The gas is being injected into SSGCL network with effect from July 24, 2023 and remained under observation till July 28, 2023,” said OGDCL.