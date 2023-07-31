PM condemns explosion at JUI-F workers’ convention

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the explosion in the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) in Khar, Bajaur. The prime minister expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He condoled with the chief of JUI(F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leaders and workers over the unfortunate incident.

He sympathized with the bereaved families over the martyrdom of Amir of JUI(F) Khar Maulana Ziaullah Jan and other office bearers and workers.

He said the terrorists targeted those who advocated the cause of Islam, the Quran and Pakistan.

Terrorists were enemies of Pakistan and they would be eliminated, he said adding the elements involved in the incident would be meted out strict punishment.

He sought a report from Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the incident.

The PM also expressed sympathy with those who were injured in the explosion including the cameraman of Geo news channel Samiullah.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah, the grant of patience to the bereaved families and early recovery of the injured.