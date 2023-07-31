Sindh PA to bring laws about interim setup in Aug 2 session

KARACHI: The session of the Sindh Assembly has been summoned on August 2 to bring laws about the caretaker setup in the house.

Sources said that next week, important laws will be approved by the Sindh Assembly and legislation will be enacted regarding the caretaker provincial cabinet.

August 2 will be the first day of the newly elected female opposition leader in the house. There is the possibility of participation of defected PTI members in the Sindh Assembly session, sources added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that setting up checkpoints in Katcha has prevented abductions from honey traps.

CM Shah was talking to media in Ghotki on Sunday.

He said that honey trap abduction incidents in Ghotki have almost finished. Now dacoits have started kidnapping poor people and children, added CM.