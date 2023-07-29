BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Zaheer Abbasi Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 2.275 billion in favour of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for execution of development schemes in the provinces.

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted a summary to the ECC meeting presided over by the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar dated July 24, 2023.

The ministry stated in the summary that Cabinet Division’s (Development Wing) has surrendered funds amounting to Rs.2.725 billion from its development expenditure in favour of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to obtain TSG of equal amount for execution of Development schemes in Sindh Rs. 100 million (one hundred million), Rs. 2.285 billion (two billion, two hundred and eighty five million) in Punjab, Rs. 250 million (two hundred fifty million) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs. 90 million (ninety million) for Balochistan under “Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP).

Sustainable Development Achievement Goals Programme: ECC approves Rs27bn supplementary grants

The ECC was further informed that in the light of rules of business, Power Division consulted with Finance Division for comments, which has conveyed no objection on transfer of funds amounting to Rs. 2.725 billion from Cabinet Division to Power Division.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has sought approval of the ECC for allocation of Rs. 2.725 billion against the surrendered amount under development expenditure of Power Division during the current financial year (2023-24) for execution of Development schemes of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Provinces under PSDP being executed by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

