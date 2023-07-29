BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

AFP Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

WASHINGTON: Members of the US Federal Reserve’s governing body voiced disagreements over proposed changes to banking rules in a rare open meeting of the board Thursday.

The proposals put forward by Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, call for a range of measures including increased capital requirements for large and mid-sized banks, and changes to how they measure risk.

While the moves to finalize the so-called Basel III agreement — developed in response to the financial crisis of 2007-2009 — have been under consideration for some time, the new proposals contain changes made following the banking crisis in March, the Fed said in a statement.

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

The recent banking turmoil in US and Europe was sparked by the sudden collapse of regional lender Silicon Valley Bank after it took on excessive interest-rate risk.

“The goal of our actions today is simple: to increase the strength and resilience of the banking system by better aligning capital requirements with risk,” Barr told the meeting of officials in Washington.But two Fed governors took the unusual step of publicly disagreeing with his proposals, putting on the record their strong opposition to certain steps — especially a proposal to raise capital requirements for some banks by an average of 16 percent.

Governor Michelle Bowman said she was concerned the proposal “will add to the challenges facing the US banking system, and impose real costs on banks, their customers, and the economy without commensurate benefits to safety and soundness or financial stability.”

Fed governor Christopher Waller told the meeting: “I don’t think those costs are worth bearing without clear benefits to the resiliency of the financial system.”

The president of the American Bankers Association, Rob Nichols, called the proposals “unnecessary and overly broad.”

“Far from simply meeting international standards, these changes will require banks operating in the U.S. to meet even higher capital levels without any justification,” he said in a statement.

Thursday’s open meeting of the board provided a rare glimpse of the Fed’s decision-making process.

During the meeting, Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated he was in favor of hearing from the public during the longer-than-usual review period, which runs until November 30.

“Congress and the American people rightly expect us to achieve an effective and efficient regulatory regime that keeps our financial system strong and protects our economy, while imposing no more burden than is necessary,” he said.

“I look forward to hearing from all stakeholders on how best to strike that balance,” he added.

US Federal Reserve US economy Jerome Powell US banks US Fed Michael Barr banking crisis banking industry Fed officials banking reforms banking rules

Comments

1000 characters

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Arrest warrants for PTI chief suspended by ECP

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Youm-e-Ashur today

Court’s permission mandatory: Extracting data from suspect’s phone illegal: LHC

Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes

Syria payments: American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge

Read more stories