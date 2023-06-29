AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

We are still monitoring the banks’ situation very carefully: Fed’s Powell

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2023 02:42pm

MADRID: The US Federal Reserve is still monitoring the situation in the banking industry “very carefully” to address potential vulnerabilities, such as in the commercial real estate sector, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

“We are very reluctant to say” if the sector’s turmoil is over, Powell said during an event held by the Spanish central bank in Madrid. “Our job is to worry about things.”

Powell acknowledged the sector still had some funding vulnerabilities - as seen in March during the banking crisis in which deposit runs caused the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and two other US lenders to fail - though “deposit flows have settled down.”

US Fed official says more rate hikes necessary

SVB and the two other banks found themselves on the wrong end of Fed interest rate hikes, suffering large unrealized losses on their US Treasury bond holdings, which spooked uninsured depositors.

Powell said that overall, bank capital was “strong and liquidity is very, very high”, as seen in the Federal Reserve’s annual health check on Wednesday.

Regarding the commercial real estate sector, Powell acknowledged there was “a valuation adjustment going on, mainly about offices. Work-from-home has changed the story,” he said, though risks were not concentrated in the large banks.

The Fed chair also said that US regulators hadn’t addressed the issues with money market funds yet.

“There were some big inflows into money market funds during the March crisis. Those have stopped,” he said.

During any tightening cycle, people tend to move money over time from bank deposits into money market funds due to higher yields.

“This causes banks to tighten lending conditions and that, of course, is a desired result. As long as that’s an orderly process, it’s expected as part of what we do,” Powell said.

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

We are still monitoring the banks’ situation very carefully: Fed’s Powell

PM constitutes Dar-led body: Beleaguered PIA comes under sharp focus

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

All major US banks pass Fed’s annual stress test

Oil prices fall on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

Read more stories