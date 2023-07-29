BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

APP Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

BEIJING: General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has approved sixty more orchards from Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) to export cherry to China, said Commercial Counsellor Ghulam Qadir at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing on Friday.

Ghulam Qadir said that the approval of the Pakistani cherry orchards by Chinese customs holds significant potential for the agricultural sector in Gilgit Baltistan, where cherry cultivation is a prominent industry.

“The endorsement by Chinese customs signifies that the cherries from Pakistan meet the required standards and regulations for export to China.

TDAP, DPP conduct online on-the-spot video inspection of cherry orchards

This not only opens up new avenues for trade but also showcases the quality and taste of Pakistani cherries to a wider international market,” he added.

Arman Shah, CEO of Hashwan Group and Arman Shah Farm, which is the largest farm approved by Chinese Customs told China Economic Net (CEN) that the collaboration between China and Pakistan in promoting agricultural exports, particularly cherries from Gilgit Baltistan, highlights the mutual benefits derived from such partnerships. It not only boosts economic growth but also strengthens bilateral ties.

He further told that GB cherries have already been exported to other countries with the major market being the Middle East, adding that this year the price of export was between Rs 700-1000 per kg.

“Gilgit Baltistan produces more than 4,000 tons of quality cherries in every season. I also have cold storage facility which helps me export even after the season”, he mentioned.

“The approval of Pakistani cherry orchards by Chinese customs signifies a step towards enhanced trade relations and serves as a testament to the quality of produce originating from Gilgit Baltistan”, he mentioned. It is to be noted 15 cold storage and packing facilities are also approved by Chinese customs that can export cherries to China.

China Gilgit Baltistan China Economic Net agricultural sector GACC Pak China trade Pakistani embassy Chinese customs China’s cherry imports Ghulam Qadir cherry orchards cherry import

Comments

1000 characters

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Arrest warrants for PTI chief suspended by ECP

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

Youm-e-Ashur today

Court’s permission mandatory: Extracting data from suspect’s phone illegal: LHC

Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes

Syria payments: American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge

Read more stories