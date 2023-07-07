TDAP, DPP conduct online on-the-spot video inspection of cherry orchards

KARACHI: Agro & Food Division of TDAP in collaboration with DPP conducted online on spot video inspection of the cherry orchards and cold treatment facilities in Gilgit, Sargodha and Bhalwal Region on July 4.

This inspection was a much awaited activity after the signing of the Phytosanitary Protocol between China and Pakistan in October 31, 2022 pertaining to the export of fresh cherries from Pakistan to China.

Representatives of DPP, TDAP, Commercial Section of Pakistan to Beijing, Department of Agriculture GB conducted the video inspection of the cherry orchards and cold treatment facilities.

From the Chinese side officials of General Administration of Customs of China attended the online inspection. From TDAP Nazir Ali, Assistant Director TDAP GB facilitated the session in the Gilgit Region.

