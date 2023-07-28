BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Hermes defies luxury slowdown with strong sales

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:40pm
A couple walk with Hermes shopping bags as they leave an Hermes store in Paris. Photo: Reuters
A couple walk with Hermes shopping bags as they leave an Hermes store in Paris. Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes accelerated in the second quarter, showing the resilience of global demand for the group’s high-end leather goods despite a clouded economic backdrop.

Group sales for the three months to the end of June came to 3.32 billion euros ($3.65 billion), up 27.5% at constant exchange rates, above a Visible Alpha consensus for a 22% gain, with double-digit growth in all regions.

Hermes beats forecasts on robust growth in China, U.S.

Hermes’ results come as luxury stocks have come under pressure due to uncertainty over the pace of China’s post-pandemic recovery, while a months-long spending frenzy in the U.S. market cools amid rising inflation.

Lacklustre economic figures for China and more cautious outlooks from Cartier-owner Richemont and industry bellwether LVMH have pushed down shares of luxury companies down in recent days.

LVMH shares fall as second-quarter sales fail to impress

But Hermes, which targets wealthier consumers with handbags like the coveted $10,000 plus Birkin model, and is known for weathering economic turbulence better than rivals, saw strong growth across regions.

“We’ve seen no interruption in (growth) trends,” Hermes Executive Chairman Axel Dumas told journalists.

“In difficult times there is what you call a flight to quality and we have benefited,” added Dumas.

Recurring operating income for the first half was 2.96 billion, up 28%, while margins climbed to 44%, compared to 42% in the first half of last year.

“Strong print across the board,” said Exane BNP Paribas, citing fast sales growth and consensus-beating margins.

Zara founder Ortega’s real estate fortune hit $20bn in 2022

Analysts said the results showed the strength of Hermes’ business model, which entails careful management of production and stocks.

“The power of the Hermès brand is unquestionable, long waiting lists smooth out any short-term demand hiccup,” said Bernstein.

Hermes shares traded up 3.3% in early morning trading, while rival Kering was up 1% and LVMH was down 0.5%.

LVMH Cartier Hermes Kering

Comments

1000 characters

Hermes defies luxury slowdown with strong sales

Muharram processions under way across country amid strict security

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Saudi summons Danish diplomat to protest desecration of Holy Quran

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Toyota’s global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9mn in first half of 2023

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

India-Pakistan tie among World Cup matches set to be rescheduled

G20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus

Public, private firms alike: Reintroduced tax on bonus shares applicable

Read more stories