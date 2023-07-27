BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Zara founder Ortega’s real estate fortune hit $20bn in 2022

Reuters Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 03:29pm
Shoppers walk past a Zara clothes store, part of the Spanish group Inditex, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. Photo: Reuters
MADRID: The investment firm of Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, the founder of fashion giant Inditex, on Thursday reported a 2.8 billion-euro jump in the market value of its real estate assets last year, to 18.1 billion euros ($20.08 billion).

Pontegadea, the Ortega family investment vehicle, has pumped up its portfolio lately by investing in logistics centres used by large global companies such as Fedex, and in luxury buildings across the United States, from New York to Seattle, in addition to office buildings.

In the background, Inditex heiress sets tone for Zara revamp

The United States, where Inditex plans to open more of its Zara stores, has been one of Ortega’s main markets. Ortega is the leading shareholder in Inditex, with a 59.29% stake.

Pontegadea booked a net profit of 2 billion euros last year, up from 1.6 billion euros in 2021, mainly due to dividends from Inditex, which soared as its key brand Zara quickly recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fashion giant beat its competitors last year, posting profits 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Zara owner Inditex posts record profit

Pontegadea, which for years mainly focused on real estate, has also been looking into energy companies, buying stakes in solar plants, electricity grid operators and wind farms.

Analysis: Price hikes test Zara owner Inditex’s ability to stay in fashion

