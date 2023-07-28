BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Muharram processions under way across country amid strict security

  • Strict security is in place with mobile phone services suspended in some areas to prevent any untoward incident
BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03pm
The 9th of Muharram is being observed on Friday with processions being taken out across the country.

Strict security is in place with mobile phone services suspended in some areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Under a comprehensive security plan, fool proof security measures have been made including installation of CCTV cameras and surveillance with drone cameras to ensure the peaceful holding of the mourning processions, as per Radio Pakistan.

Muharram processions: traffic plan announced

In Karachi, the main procession began from Nishtar Park and will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. The Sindh government announced a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting which decided that complete restrictions on drone coverage will be imposed during processions and gatherings on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The CM instructed all commissioners and RPOs to prepare necessary contingency plans in view of possible rains during the processions and gatherings. He emphasized that the security plan put in place for the protection of the public during Muharram must be implemented without any compromise, and the code of conduct must be strictly enforced.

In Rawalpindi, police have deployed over 6000 officers to guard 447 processions and Majalis in Rawalpindi.

The officers of district police, ladies police, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Force would perform their duties while over 5000 volunteers would also be on security duty during Muharram, said City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Muharram ul Haram Muharram processions

