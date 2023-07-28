BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Muharram processions: traffic plan announced

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: The City Traffic Police has chalked out traffic diversion plan in view of Alam processions to be taken out on 9 and 10 Muharram, on M A Jinnah Road.

According to details released from the Office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic Karachi, an Alam procession will be taken out from Liaquatabad Imam Bargah at 9:00 am on 9th of Muharram (July 28, 2023), and will reach Nishtar Park at around 12:00 noon, where from the city’s central procession will begin marching towards its destination at Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

On 10th of Muharram, the central majlis will be held at Nishtar Park in between 7:30am to 09:00am followed by the main procession that will proceed towards Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar passing through the traditional routes such as Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mahfil-e-Shah Khorasan, M.A Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, Tibet Centre, Again M.A Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road.

All kind of traffic will not be allowed to ply the procession route beyond Gurmandar Chowk.

Entry of all types of vehicles is prohibited on MA Jinnah Road, except vehicles with a sticker on the Wind Screen to join the procession. Vehicles with stickers will be allowed to enter through Shahrah Qaidin Society light signal.

As soon as the procession departs from Nishtar Park, traffic coming from the city routes will be diverted from Soldier Bazar to Coast Guard, and from Ankle Saria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

Traffic coming from Nazimabad towards M.A Jinnah Road will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk.

Traffic coming towards MA Jinnah Road from Liaquatabad will be diverted from Teen Hatti Chowk to Martin Road towards Jail Road.

Traffic coming towards MA Jinnah Road from Super Highway, Gulbarg will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 via Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah.

Traffic coming towards the city from National Highway should be routed via Shahrah-e- Faisal or Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Hasan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover.

Muharram Nishtar Park Muharram traffic plane Imambargah

