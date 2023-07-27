BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
PM Shehbaz vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates several development projects

  • Says laptop quota for Balochistan had been increased to 14% against the 6% population share
BR Web Desk Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 07:34pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Thursday to uplift Balochistan as he inaugurated various projects, including a clean water project in Gwadar, Aaj News reported.

During a media talk in Gwadar, the premier said the clean water project had been delayed for a long time.

He said dredging of the port, a continuous process to prevent accumulating silt, was not ensured by the previous government.

“Gwadar port was last dredged in 2015 and subsequently the water level decreased and big ships could not come,” the premier told reporters during a media talk in Gwadar.

He said the government had started the work on a war footing, which will be completed by February-March next year.

He regretted that merely 100,000 tons of goods could arrive in the last five years, which was quite low against the potential of the Gwadar port.

“In our 15 months, 600,000 tons of cargo arrived at the Gwadar Port during the 15 months of the incumbent government, which benefited the people of Balochistan,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said despite 15 months of a challenging time, the coalition government managed to lay the foundation of development and prosperity in the country, especially in Balochistan.

"Balochistan is rich in huge minerals and other natural resources that needed to be explored, and the fruits of the area's development would be given to the local people," the premier said, adding that the local people must enjoy all the basic facilities in all sectors, including health and education.

The prime minister announced that the laptop quota for Balochistan had now been increased to 14% against the 6% population share of the province.

He also directed the relevant authorities to increase the laptop quota to 18% for the next fiscal year.

PM Shehbaz said default risk for Pakistan had been averted due to support from brotherly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

