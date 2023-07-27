BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.36%)
Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 01:14pm

RAMALLAH: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager during an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and official media said Thursday.

The killing occurred in the town of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank, which has seen a surge of violence since early last year.

“The occupation forces had stormed the Naqar neighbourhood in the west of Qalqilya, which led to clashes,” the official Wafa news agency reported.

“The occupation forces fired live and rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at residents and their homes.”

The Israeli army said it would release a statement “as soon as possible”.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the teenager as Fares Abu Samrah, 14, and said he died of bullet wounds to the head.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian was killed in the main northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus during what the army described as “counter-terrorism activity” in the city.

On Tuesday, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian in an exchange of fire in Nablus.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

So far this year, violence has killed at least 203 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

