BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
BIPL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 55.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.76%)
HUBC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.96%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
MLCF 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
OGDC 88.76 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.26%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.57%)
PRL 16.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By 59.8 (1.26%)
BR30 16,804 Increased By 356.3 (2.17%)
KSE100 47,145 Increased By 462.9 (0.99%)
KSE30 16,811 Increased By 119.7 (0.72%)
Jul 27, 2023
Markets

Reliance, L&T power Indian shares ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, boosted by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ITC, while investors shifted their focus to the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due later in the global day.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.50% higher at 19,778.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.53% to 66,707.20.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains with consumer stocks and public sector banks adding over 1% each.

Fast-moving consumer goods firm ITC recovered after a three-day losing streak, adding 2.15%. The stock fell 6% in the last three sessions after announcing plans to spin off its hotel business.

L&T climbed 3.33% to hit a record high on strong first-quarter results and approval of a share buyback plan. L&T and ITC were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose 1.63% after a report said the Qatar sovereign fund was in talks for a stake in the company’s retail arm.

“The consolidation in the markets over the last few sessions is very healthy,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital. “There could be room for re-rating of valuations in domestic equities due to strong earnings performance in domestic-linked sectors and stable macro fundamentals.” In contrast to Indian equities, Asian peers were subdued ahead of an expected Fed rate hike, due to be announced at 11:30 p.m. IST.

“Recent encouraging (US) inflation data has led to optimism that the Fed hike on Wednesday could be the last. Traders will be looking for confirmation from the central bank,” said Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at Equity99.

