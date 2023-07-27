BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
FIA summons IK again on Aug 1

Fazal Sher Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in connection with inquiry against him and others regarding alleged misuse and unauthorised retention of diplomatic cypher on August 1.

According to the summon issued to Khan, the Joint Enquiry Team (JET) is conducting an enquiry following the direction of the federal cabinet regarding charges of prejudicing the national security and interest of the state by directly revealing, without proper authorisation, the classified information by the former prime minister Imran Khan, his political associates, and the secretary to former prime minister through cypher telegram, its subsequent misuse, and unauthorised retention.

It says that as per the information/evidence available with the JET, you being the former prime minister of Pakistan is cognizant of facts pertaining to this probe.

You have joined enquiry proceedings on July 25and recorded your statement, it says adding that on examination of your statement, available record and statements of others, there are some follow-up questions/issues which require to be explained in order to firm up findings of the JET.

The JET asked Khan to appear before and bring along all information/documents (believed to bewithin your custody/domain) with respect to the cypher telegram. You may be required to answer such questions as may be put to you, pertaining to the probe, truthfully and honestly, it says that you are further requested to bring along any/all documentary evidence in support of your claim pertaining to the aforementioned matter.

The notice says that a failure to comply with this legal notice may entail that you have nothing to your defense and ex-parte action will be initiated on the basis of evidence available.

