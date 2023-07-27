Toshakhana case: Court approves PTI exemption plea of IK

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday approved the exemption application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and directed him to ensure his presence, on Thursday; otherwise, his non-bailable warrants will be issued.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar directed the PTI chairman and former prime minister to ensure his presence in the court for recording a statement under section 342 CrPC in the Toshakhana case. In case, Khan failed to appear before the court then his non-bailable warrant will be issued.

PTI chief’s counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s lawyer Saad Hassan appeared before the court. Barrister Gohar filed an application before the court seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court for one day. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case.

He informed the court that the PTI chief’s lead counsel Khawaja Haris is busy in Supreme Court and Accountability Court. Has the Supreme Court issued a stay order against Toshakhana case trial, the judge asked.

The ECP’s counsel told the court that the apex court has rejected Khan's request for a stay order on the trial against him in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief’s lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday next as till Monday next all matters will be resolved and Khawaja Haris will also be available.

The ECP’s lawyer objected to the PTI chief’s exemption application and his lawyer requested to adjourn the hearing of the case.

The exemption to the accused cannot be granted on the grounds that a bottle was thrown at him on his way to the courtroom during the previous hearing, the ECP’s lawyer said.

Barrister Gohar said that it is a matter of one day, there are Muharramul Harram holidays in the next few days; therefore, adjourn the hearing of the case. The PTI chairman will himself receive the questionnaire from the court, he said.

He requested the court to grant him time to consult Khawaja Haris that who will receive the questionnaire.

The court provided the questionnaire consisting of 35 questions to PTI chief’s counsel Gohar Khan for recording his statement under section 342 CrPC.

The court approved the PTI chief’s exemption application and rejected Barrister Gohar’s request to adjourn the hearing of the case till July 31. Khawaja Haris and Amjad Pervez forget things very quickly, the judge told Amjad Pervez. We have no competition with Khawaja Haris as he is a very senior lawyer, the ECP’s counsel said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Thursday).

The court directed the PTI chief’s lawyer to ensure his client’s presence for recording his statement, otherwise, his non-bailable arrest warrants will be issued.

