BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
BIPL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
BOP 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.62%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 55.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.79%)
FABL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.2%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
HBL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (6.17%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.77%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1%)
MLCF 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
OGDC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.65%)
PAEL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.5%)
PPL 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.86%)
PRL 16.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
SSGC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
UNITY 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 61.6 (1.3%)
BR30 16,811 Increased By 362.9 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,160 Increased By 477.6 (1.02%)
KSE30 16,821 Increased By 129.7 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: Court approves PTI exemption plea of IK

Fazal Sher Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday approved the exemption application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and directed him to ensure his presence, on Thursday; otherwise, his non-bailable warrants will be issued.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar directed the PTI chairman and former prime minister to ensure his presence in the court for recording a statement under section 342 CrPC in the Toshakhana case. In case, Khan failed to appear before the court then his non-bailable warrant will be issued.

PTI chief’s counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s lawyer Saad Hassan appeared before the court. Barrister Gohar filed an application before the court seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court for one day. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case.

He informed the court that the PTI chief’s lead counsel Khawaja Haris is busy in Supreme Court and Accountability Court. Has the Supreme Court issued a stay order against Toshakhana case trial, the judge asked.

The ECP’s counsel told the court that the apex court has rejected Khan's request for a stay order on the trial against him in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief’s lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday next as till Monday next all matters will be resolved and Khawaja Haris will also be available.

The ECP’s lawyer objected to the PTI chief’s exemption application and his lawyer requested to adjourn the hearing of the case.

The exemption to the accused cannot be granted on the grounds that a bottle was thrown at him on his way to the courtroom during the previous hearing, the ECP’s lawyer said.

Barrister Gohar said that it is a matter of one day, there are Muharramul Harram holidays in the next few days; therefore, adjourn the hearing of the case. The PTI chairman will himself receive the questionnaire from the court, he said.

He requested the court to grant him time to consult Khawaja Haris that who will receive the questionnaire.

The court provided the questionnaire consisting of 35 questions to PTI chief’s counsel Gohar Khan for recording his statement under section 342 CrPC.

The court approved the PTI chief’s exemption application and rejected Barrister Gohar’s request to adjourn the hearing of the case till July 31. Khawaja Haris and Amjad Pervez forget things very quickly, the judge told Amjad Pervez. We have no competition with Khawaja Haris as he is a very senior lawyer, the ECP’s counsel said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Thursday).

The court directed the PTI chief’s lawyer to ensure his client’s presence for recording his statement, otherwise, his non-bailable arrest warrants will be issued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Toshakhana case PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: Court approves PTI exemption plea of IK

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories