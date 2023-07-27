BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
Aitzaz calls Asif a ‘misogynist’

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: Senior lawyer and PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan has called Khawaja Asif a ‘misogynist,’ stating that while the speaker has expunged his words, his comments are being played and heard all over the media.

Aitzaz further said there were also plans to linger on the tenure of caretaker setup at the federal level. He said the federal government would constitute a caretaker setup of its own choice.

Regarding the 9th May incident, he said an interrogation with IG Punjab would reveal the truth. According to him, the military court case falls under the category of public interest litigation.

On Toshakhana, Aitzaz said “the allegations against Imran Khan would prove meaningless if one looks at the governments of Gilani and Jamali.”

Commenting about cypher, he said no one was denying cypher. The National Security meeting had decided to demarche it while the prime minister has the authority to declassify it, which Imran Khan did; therefore, no case could be lodged against him. According to him, he would defend himself if he got a notice from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

