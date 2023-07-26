BAFL 39.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.62%)
BIPL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
BOP 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 55.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.57%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUBC 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.03%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
LOTCHEM 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.42%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.33%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
PPL 69.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.8%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.18%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Joint session of Parliament approves amendments to Election Act 2017

  • Amendment grants caretaker government powers to take important decisions on existing bilateral or multilateral agreements
BR Web Desk Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 08:49pm

A joint session of the Parliament on Wednesday approved amendments to the Election Act 2017, granting the caretaker government powers to take actions or decisions regarding ongoing bilateral or multilateral agreements and projects, Aaj News reported.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi presented the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Sub-clauses 1 and 2 of Section 230 of the election act related to the functioning of the caretaker government have been amended.

Under the amendments, the interim setup has been empowered to take action on the ongoing bilateral and multilateral agreements, mainly related to the economy, but cannot sign any new agreement and make decisions on bilateral and multilateral agreements.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had informed the house that no further amendments would be made to the Election amendment bill.

The PML-N on Sunday announced that an amendment was being introduced to empower the interim setup to have powers similar to that of an elected government.

The proposed changes to Section 230 aimed at extending the caretaker government’s jurisdiction. The goal was to empower it to handle regular governance affairs and ‘urgent matters’, broadening its remit significantly.

However, during a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday, objections were raised to the amendment, after which it was deferred for a day.

Interestingly, this legislative action comes on the heels of speculations that Ishaq Dar is a top contender for the caretaker prime minister’s role. The unfolding political landscape continues to keep us on our toes.

Azam Nazeer Tarar joint session of Parliament Elections Amendment Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters
KU Jul 26, 2023 05:26pm
The devil will be in details, to date no one knows what amendments have been made or why the bill was necessary in the first place. But we deserve it, mere citizens!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
AmirSh. Jul 26, 2023 08:56pm
Might is always right in Pakistan. Is it a good or bad thing for our beloved motherland? Time will tell that.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Joint session of Parliament approves amendments to Election Act 2017

Rupee ends 8-session losing streak, settles at 287.04 against US dollar

CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

Reforms essential for economic growth, restructuring: PM Shehbaz

FM Bilawal discusses Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russian counterpart

Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

KSE-100 up 265 points, settles near 46,700

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Jan-June 2023: HBL’s profit-before-tax rises by 50% to Rs 51.5bn

Read more stories