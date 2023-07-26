Joint session of Parliament approves amendments to Election Act 2017

A joint session of the Parliament on Wednesday approved amendments to the Election Act 2017, granting the caretaker government powers to take actions or decisions regarding ongoing bilateral or multilateral agreements and projects, Aaj News reported.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi presented the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Sub-clauses 1 and 2 of Section 230 of the election act related to the functioning of the caretaker government have been amended.

Under the amendments, the interim setup has been empowered to take action on the ongoing bilateral and multilateral agreements, mainly related to the economy, but cannot sign any new agreement and make decisions on bilateral and multilateral agreements.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had informed the house that no further amendments would be made to the Election amendment bill.

The PML-N on Sunday announced that an amendment was being introduced to empower the interim setup to have powers similar to that of an elected government.

The proposed changes to Section 230 aimed at extending the caretaker government’s jurisdiction. The goal was to empower it to handle regular governance affairs and ‘urgent matters’, broadening its remit significantly.

However, during a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday, objections were raised to the amendment, after which it was deferred for a day.

Interestingly, this legislative action comes on the heels of speculations that Ishaq Dar is a top contender for the caretaker prime minister’s role. The unfolding political landscape continues to keep us on our toes.