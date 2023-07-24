BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.89%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.81%)
DFML 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.87%)
DGKC 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FABL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.17%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.01%)
HBL 79.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.69%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.48%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
TPLP 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 102.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.17%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ishaq Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government: report

Reuters Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 03:07pm

ISLAMABAD: One of the main parties in Pakistan’s ruling coalition has proposed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lead the incoming caretaker government, party sources said, a move aimed at helping with continuity of economic reforms under an IMF deal.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) put forward Dar’s name to its coalition partners, said the sources who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. An agreement has yet to be reached, said one of the sources.

“We think he could be the best bet to continue with the economic reforms agreed with the IMF,” a PML-N member told Reuters.

Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF last month, a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

When asked about the proposal by Reuters, Dar said only: “Let’s wait.”

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not respond to a request for comment. Local media have reported that the ruling coalition will dissolve parliament on August 8, after which the caretaker government will have 90 days to hold a general election.

The ruling coalition replaced former prime minister Imran Khan’s administration after he lost a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that having Dar helm the caretaker government would mean it could not be impartial.

“If Ishaq Dar is to be made a caretaker prime minister, then there will be no elections but only a selection,” said PTI spokesman Farrukh Habib.

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Farrukh Habib PTI Chairman Imran Khan Finance minister Ishaq Dar Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Ishaq Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government: report

Intra-day update: rupee sees further decline against US dollar

PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

Procuring LNG directly from Qatar: PM Shehbaz says policy developed for private businesses

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

Bangladesh hands Nobel Laureate Yunus $1.1mn tax bill

India’s economy to hold top spot for GDP but not so much for jobs growth

IMF expects deal with Argentina in days, peso to weaken

SBA provides a breathing space: US

Read more stories