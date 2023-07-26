BAFL 39.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.62%)
BIPL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
BOP 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 55.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.57%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUBC 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.03%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
LOTCHEM 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.42%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.33%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
PPL 69.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.8%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.18%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil extends losses on weaker US soybean oil, stronger ringgit

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 04:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures dipped on Wednesday, extending losses for a second consecutive session and paring earlier gains as a stronger Malaysian ringgit and weaker U.S. soybean oil weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 3 ringgit, or 0.07%, to 4,063 ringgit ($893.56) by the end of trading. It fell 2.4% in the previous session.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract edged up 1.25%, while its palm oil contract climbed 1.72%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were down 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 0.29% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currency.

Palm oil up over news on Ukraine port attack

After trading higher for most of the session, palm futures dipped toward the end of the trading day over weaker CBOT soybean oil, a stronger ringgit and an absence of fresh destination buying, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Malaysia’s palm oil exports during July 1-25 rose 10.8% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia. Meanwhile, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed a 17.8% rise in exports for the same period.

Indonesian authorities said on Monday the number of areas where wildfire could occur has doubled over the past week due to dry weather, raising concerns over widespread forest fires even before the country hits peak dry season.

Palm Oil palm oil export Palm oil price Malaysia’s palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil extends losses on weaker US soybean oil, stronger ringgit

Rupee ends 8-session losing streak, settles at 287.04 against US dollar

CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

Reforms essential for economic growth, restructuring: PM Shehbaz

FM Bilawal discusses Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russian counterpart

Election bill tabled before parliament without additional powers for caretaker govt

Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Jan-June 2023: HBL’s profit-before-tax rises by 50% to Rs 51.5bn

Russia and North Korea to strengthen defence cooperation

Read more stories