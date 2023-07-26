BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.09%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
OGDC 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
PIOC 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
PPL 70.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TRG 104.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.46%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,722 Increased By 22.5 (0.48%)
BR30 16,375 Increased By 24.5 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,567 Increased By 149.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,640 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

AFP Published 26 Jul, 2023 12:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

THE HAGUE: Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

Rescue personnel received a call shortly after midnight (2200 GMT Tuesday) saying a fire had started on the Fremantle Highway, a Panamanian-registered ship with some 3,000 vehicles on board, about 14.5 nautical miles (27 kilometres) off the northern Dutch island of Ameland.

“All 23 crew members have now been evacuated off the ship,” the Dutch coastguard said on its website.

“The crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but failed. Unfortunately one person died and several others were injured,” it added.

The Fremantle Highway is an 18,500-tonne car carrier ship and was sailing between Bremerhaven in Germany and Port Said in Egypt, according to the marinetraffic.com website, when the blaze broke out.

“The blaze is still raging on board,” the coastguard said, adding that the ship was listing.

Salvage vessels were on the scene trying to put out the blaze and prevent the ship from sinking, the NOS national broadcaster said. “We are taking into account all scenarios,” a coastguard official told the NOS.

The possible cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, one of some 25 on board, the official said.

Egypt Netherlands Dutch coastguard ship fire coastguard

Comments

1000 characters

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Read more stories