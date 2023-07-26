BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.96%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FABL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
HUBC 82.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.45%)
PAEL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
PIOC 91.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.04%)
PPL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance BIPL (BankIslami Pakistan Limited) 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53% MEBL (Meezan Bank Limited) 123.65 Increased By ▲ 1.86%

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

BR Web Desk Published 26 Jul, 2023 12:48pm

The Board of Directors at BankIslami Pakistan Limited has appointed Rizwan Ata as Deputy CEO. Ata will replace the outgoing Syed Amir Ali as president and CEO of the bank effective from September 29, 2023.

BankIslami shared the development via notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“It was announced by the bank that Syed Amir Ali, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, does not intend to seek reappointment on completion of his current term of employment on September 28, 2023.

“In this regard, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on July 25, 2023 has appointed Rizwan Ata, as Deputy CEO of the Bank effective from July 25, 2023,” read the notice.

BankIslami said that after the completion of the term of the present CEO, as per the decision of the BoD, Rizwan Ata will take charge as President & CEO of BIPL effective from September 29, 2023, for a period of three years.

“Appointment of Rizwan Ata is subject to FPT clearance of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).”

“Rizwan Ata is a seasoned banker having over two decades of Islamic banking experience. At present, he is serving Banklslami Pakistan Limited as Group Head, Distribution,” read the notice.

The development comes after it was learnt that Syed Amir Ali would succeed Irfan Siddiqui as president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meezan Bank (MEBL), upon Siddiqui’s retirement on December 29, 2025.

“The Board has unanimously decided to appoint Syed Amir Ali as the Deputy CEO, who is expected to join from 1st October 2023,” MEBL said in a notice earlier this month.

“Upon the retirement of the Founding President and CEO, Syed Amir Ali shall succeed as president and CEO of Meezan Bank Limited.”

Meanwhile, in a separate notice, BIPL on Wednesday informed that its elected board in its first meeting held on July 25 has appointed Suleman Lalani as chairman effective from July 25, 2023 for a period of three years.

PSX BankIslami Pakistan Limited Syed Amir Ali Meezan Bank Limited notice BankIsalmi Rizwan Ata BankIslami CEO BankIslami President

Comments

1000 characters
Shakil Admed Jul 26, 2023 03:15pm
Dear Rizwan Sb Congratulation,
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 26, 2023 03:21pm
He is a shebaz crony
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

Reforms essential for economic growth, restructuring: PM Shehbaz

Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Jan-June 2023: HBL’s profit-before-tax rises by 50% to Rs 51.5bn

Russia and North Korea to strengthen defence cooperation

Shafique nears double ton as Pakistan’s lead crosses 200 in 2nd Test

Budgetary support: Govt borrows Rs500bn from banks in 2 weeks: SBP

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Read more stories