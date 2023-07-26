Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, with serious levels of hunger, ranks 99th in the world community, revealed the Global Hunger Index.

The Global Hunger Index is a pre-reviewed annual report, jointly published by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide and shall raise awareness and understanding of the struggle against hunger.

Welthungerhilfe, Concern Worldwide and Alliance 2015 partners ACTED, CESVI and Helvetas joined hands to launch the GHI in Pakistan with an event addressing Food and Nutrition Security experts.

The world faces a major setback in its efforts to end hunger as the war in Ukraine intensifies several different hunger crises. The current edition of the Global Hunger Index reveals that armed conflicts, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic are intensifying each other; as a result, up to 828 million people were forced to go hungry in 2021.

No one in the country should go to bed hungry: minister

The new report assesses the nutritional situation in 129 countries. As things stand, 46 countries will not even achieve a low level of hunger by 2030, much less eliminate hunger entirely.

In Africa, South of the Sahara and South Asia are once again the regions with the highest rates of hunger. South Asia, the region with the world’s highest hunger level, has the highest child stunting rate and by far the highest child wasting rate of any world region.

In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, Pakistan ranks 99th out of the 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2022 GHI scores. With a score of 26.1, Pakistan has a level of hunger that is serious.

Aisha Jamshed, country director of Welthungerhilfe informed about the objective of the Global Hunger Index as well as Welthungerhilfe’s work to assist food insecure communities and build resilience in cooperation with the civil society, government, and private sector.

Dr Omer Bangash, food and nutrition security advisor Welthungerhilfe presented facts and figures as well as action-oriented recommendations in the fight against hunger.

