AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No one in the country should go to bed hungry: minister

Naveed Butt Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal urged attention to food patterns and waste reduction and emphasized the need to eliminate waste, improve storage methods, and ensure that no one in society goes hungry or lacks proper nutrition.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a mid-term review meeting on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2.

The meeting focused on eliminating hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

During the meeting, Minister Iqbal delivered a speech to various stakeholders and development partners, emphasizing the significance of SDG 2 and outlining the government’s initiatives and plans to address the challenges in achieving these goals.

Minister Iqbal emphasized that Sustainable Development Boards are not merely international development agendas, but it is the development agenda of Pakistan as these aim to provide minimum facilities and rights to people for a quality life. Ending poverty, hunger, and unemployment are goals that do not require international agreements but necessitate concerted efforts from within each country.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development, Minister Iqbal mentioned that Pakistan became the first country in the world to implement Sustainable Development Goals. He stressed the importance of partnership in sustainable development and expressed the need for collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society. He emphasized that sustainable development goals cannot be achieved by the government alone, and active participation from all stakeholders is required.

The minister also drew attention to the challenges posed by climate change, specifically its impact on food security. He mentioned the devastating climate disaster witnessed in Pakistan, particularly in the most vulnerable regions of Sindh and Balochistan, leading to a severe food and nutrition crisis.

In response, the government has initiated a new programme, “Green Revolution 2.0,” which aims to leverage advancements in biotechnology, digital technology, drone technology, and satellite technology to revolutionize agriculture in Pakistan.

The implementation of these technologies is expected to enhance productivity and transform Pakistan into a self-sufficient and potentially exporting country.

Furthermore, Minister Iqbal highlighted the importance of equity and empowerment in society to eliminate hunger and provide equal opportunities for development. He emphasized the government’s commitment to the “leaving no one behind” principle, ensuring that no region, group, or individual is excluded from the development process.

Addressing the issue of food waste, Minister Iqbal urged attention to food patterns and waste reduction. He emphasized the need to eliminate waste, improve storage methods, and ensure that no one in society goes hungry or lacks proper nutrition. Minister Iqbal underscored the adverse effects of hunger and malnutrition on the physical and mental capacities of individuals, leading to exclusion from development opportunities.

Minister Iqbal acknowledged the challenging task of eradicating poverty and hunger by the designated target year and highlighted the current economic crisis faced by developing countries, including Pakistan. He urged international organisations to support vulnerable countries like Pakistan in dealing with climate change and providing basic facilities to their people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Agriculture climate change Ahsan iqbal poverty SDGs Minister for Planning and Development Nutrition

Comments

1000 characters

No one in the country should go to bed hungry: minister

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories