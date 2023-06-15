No one in the country should go to bed hungry: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal urged attention to food patterns and waste reduction and emphasized the need to eliminate waste, improve storage methods, and ensure that no one in society goes hungry or lacks proper nutrition.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a mid-term review meeting on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2.

The meeting focused on eliminating hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

During the meeting, Minister Iqbal delivered a speech to various stakeholders and development partners, emphasizing the significance of SDG 2 and outlining the government’s initiatives and plans to address the challenges in achieving these goals.

Minister Iqbal emphasized that Sustainable Development Boards are not merely international development agendas, but it is the development agenda of Pakistan as these aim to provide minimum facilities and rights to people for a quality life. Ending poverty, hunger, and unemployment are goals that do not require international agreements but necessitate concerted efforts from within each country.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development, Minister Iqbal mentioned that Pakistan became the first country in the world to implement Sustainable Development Goals. He stressed the importance of partnership in sustainable development and expressed the need for collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society. He emphasized that sustainable development goals cannot be achieved by the government alone, and active participation from all stakeholders is required.

The minister also drew attention to the challenges posed by climate change, specifically its impact on food security. He mentioned the devastating climate disaster witnessed in Pakistan, particularly in the most vulnerable regions of Sindh and Balochistan, leading to a severe food and nutrition crisis.

In response, the government has initiated a new programme, “Green Revolution 2.0,” which aims to leverage advancements in biotechnology, digital technology, drone technology, and satellite technology to revolutionize agriculture in Pakistan.

The implementation of these technologies is expected to enhance productivity and transform Pakistan into a self-sufficient and potentially exporting country.

Furthermore, Minister Iqbal highlighted the importance of equity and empowerment in society to eliminate hunger and provide equal opportunities for development. He emphasized the government’s commitment to the “leaving no one behind” principle, ensuring that no region, group, or individual is excluded from the development process.

Addressing the issue of food waste, Minister Iqbal urged attention to food patterns and waste reduction. He emphasized the need to eliminate waste, improve storage methods, and ensure that no one in society goes hungry or lacks proper nutrition. Minister Iqbal underscored the adverse effects of hunger and malnutrition on the physical and mental capacities of individuals, leading to exclusion from development opportunities.

Minister Iqbal acknowledged the challenging task of eradicating poverty and hunger by the designated target year and highlighted the current economic crisis faced by developing countries, including Pakistan. He urged international organisations to support vulnerable countries like Pakistan in dealing with climate change and providing basic facilities to their people.

