PM for a policy framework to support youths

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need to develop a policy framework for supporting the youth for economic development of the country.

While speaking at the launching ceremony of Prime Minister Freelancer and Venture Capital Initiative and National Innovation Award and distribution of cheques among 10 award winners, the prime minister said that he was literally taken aback after witnessing the creative work by the youth which was displayed on the stalls, especially drones for development of agriculture. The prime minister said that there is a need for more investment in the IT sector.

The prime minister also visited various stalls established and was given a briefing as well. He said that the investment should be done on the students for prosperity and progress and Rs2 billion for freelance venture capital is peanuts. He said that the government has to own talent in the country and provide resources and make arrangements for their training.

He said that all those concerned should jointly form a committee and every year Rs1 billion should be increased in the endowment fund.

He said that there are still 20 to 22 days to go for the present government and there is a need to make a policy frame which should be approved by the federal cabinet and whichever next government come after the elections it should support the students.

He said that no amount is enough for the youths, who are the future of this country. The Minister for Information Technology also spoke on the occasion and stated that the IT development is very close to the prime minister’s heart.

