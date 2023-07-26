UN Coordinator, Foreign Secy discuss ties with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Special Coordinator on Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioglu, on Tuesday, met Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and discussed the importance of a coherent international strategy to engage with the Afghan interim government.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that the visiting UN Special Coordinator on Afghanistan held a meeting with the foreign secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It stated that the duo discussed the importance of a coherent international strategy to engage with the Afghan interim government. It added that the foreign secretary also shared Pakistan’s perspective and priorities in the context of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the foreign secretary also held a roundtable discussion with the envoys of the African Union in Islamabad.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to vigorously follow the objectives of the “Engage Africa” initiative and to increase trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

