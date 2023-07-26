Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 25, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,417.34
High: 46,540.87
Low: 46,019.63
Net Change: 362.53
Volume (000): 142,843
Value (000): 8,626,969
Makt Cap (000) 1,647,561,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,565.44
NET CH (+) 51.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,968.53
NET CH (+) 8.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,651.52
NET CH (+) 201.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,640.32
NET CH (+) 16.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,195.11
NET CH (-) 41.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,002.15
NET CH (+) 21.52
------------------------------------
As on: 25-July-2023
====================================
