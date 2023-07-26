BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 25, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2023 07:15am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 25, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 46,417.34
High:                      46,540.87
Low:                       46,019.63
Net Change:                   362.53
Volume (000):                142,843
Value (000):               8,626,969
Makt Cap (000)         1,647,561,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,565.44
NET CH                     (+) 51.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,968.53
NET CH                      (+) 8.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,651.52
NET CH                    (+) 201.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,640.32
NET CH                     (+) 16.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,195.11
NET CH                     (-) 41.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,002.15
NET CH                     (+) 21.52
------------------------------------
As on:                  25-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

