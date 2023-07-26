KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 25, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,417.34 High: 46,540.87 Low: 46,019.63 Net Change: 362.53 Volume (000): 142,843 Value (000): 8,626,969 Makt Cap (000) 1,647,561,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,565.44 NET CH (+) 51.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,968.53 NET CH (+) 8.55 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,651.52 NET CH (+) 201.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,640.32 NET CH (+) 16.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,195.11 NET CH (-) 41.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,002.15 NET CH (+) 21.52 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-July-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023