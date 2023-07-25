BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Policeman martyred in Khyber blast near mosque: officials

  • Police say rescue teams have been dispatched to the site
BR Web Desk Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 07:04pm

A powerful blast took place in Khyber’s Ali Masjid in which Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi embraced martyrdom, the police said on Tuesday.

Police said rescue teams were dispatched, while law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the blast area.

The nature of the blast has yet to be ascertained.

The development comes days after four policemen and a civilian embraced martyrdom after two suicide bombers exploded in Bara, hours after two policemen were martyred in a shooting at their post in Peshawar.

According to the police, four policemen were martyred and eight others were injured after a terrorist blew himself up when the police intercepted him and his accomplice while entering the tehsil compound — which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a cell of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The terrorist attack on the Bara compound was launched by two suicide-bombers but the security personnel deployed there shot both of them dead, as one tried to enter the facility from the other gate while the other attempted to sneak in from behind.

Bomb blast

Comments

1000 characters

Policeman martyred in Khyber blast near mosque: officials

The fall continues: rupee settles at 288.52 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

PM Shehbaz expects ‘positive results amid improved energy and agri production’

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

KSE-100 up 0.79% as bullish momentum continues

China replaces foreign minister Qin with Wang Yi after weeks of speculation

‘Risk not worth it’: Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Read more stories