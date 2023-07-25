Policeman martyred in Khyber blast near mosque: officials

A powerful blast took place in Khyber’s Ali Masjid in which Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi embraced martyrdom, the police said on Tuesday.

Police said rescue teams were dispatched, while law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the blast area.

The nature of the blast has yet to be ascertained.

The development comes days after four policemen and a civilian embraced martyrdom after two suicide bombers exploded in Bara, hours after two policemen were martyred in a shooting at their post in Peshawar.

According to the police, four policemen were martyred and eight others were injured after a terrorist blew himself up when the police intercepted him and his accomplice while entering the tehsil compound — which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a cell of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The terrorist attack on the Bara compound was launched by two suicide-bombers but the security personnel deployed there shot both of them dead, as one tried to enter the facility from the other gate while the other attempted to sneak in from behind.