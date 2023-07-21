Bara compound attack: Four policemen martyred, two terrorists killed

PESHAWAR: At least four policemen were martyred while two suicide bombers were killed in two separate terrorists incidents occurred in tribal district Khyber and Regi Model Town Peshawar on Thursday.

According to sources, four policemen were martyred and eight others were injured after a terrorist blew himself up when the police intercepted him and his accomplice while entering the tehsil compound — which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a cell of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The terrorist attack on the Bara compound was two launched by two suicide-bombers but the security personnel deployed there shot both of them dead, as one tried to enter the facility from the other gate while the other attempted to sneak in from behind.

Soon after the blast, injured of Bara tehsil compound attack were shifted to a nearby hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

One person was buried under the rubble as the roof of the compound collapsed as a result of the explosion. An exchange of fire also occurred between the police and terrorists following the blast.

Rescue officials said a body and four injured had been shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex, adding that three injured were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital while some others were administered first aid on the spot.

One of the policemen later succumbed to his injuries. KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat confirmed the incident, stating that two terrorists, who reached the place by a car, attempted to enter the compound from front and rear sides.

He said the gates on both sides were closed and security was on high alert as police had received an alert from intelligence about a possible attack.

The top cop said the police officials foiled their bid to enter the compound and apparently they blew themselves up after facing resistance.

According to police sources, strict scanning at the entry and exit points of Peshawar city was initiated following the terrorist attack on the police.

The Peshawar police personnel did not let the terrorists enter the compound and saved it from greater damage.

It is to be noted here that the intelligence agencies had alerted Peshawar police about the possible attack on the tehsil compound. The police were ready to respond to the possible attack, and they successfully thwarted it.

Meanwhile, at least two police personnel were martyred and another two were injured on Thursday when militants opened fire at a check post in Peshawar.

According to officials, the policemen had set up a check post in the Regi Model Town area of the provincial capital when unidentified armed men opened fire at the police personnel, causing critical injuries to four of them.

The injured cops were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries. The other two are under treatment.

Khyber Teaching Hospital Spokesperson Sajjad Khan told media that the martyred policemen were identified as Head Constable Wajid and driver Farman while the injured were identified as Feroze and Sayarz.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attack. He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the policemen in the blast. He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude. The Prime Minister directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023