BAFL 38.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.69%)
GGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HBL 83.48 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (5.2%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.53%)
PPL 69.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.25%)
UNITY 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.4 (0.31%)
BR30 16,237 Increased By 123.4 (0.77%)
KSE100 46,190 Increased By 135.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,505 Increased By 48.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies recall Hetmyer, Thomas for India ODIs

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 12:19pm

West Indies have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for the three-match One Day International series against India beginning at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Former captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were not available for selection, while all-rounder Keemo Paul missed out with injury, Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Monday.

“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group,” chief selector Desmond Haynes said in the statement. “Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up. “Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball.

Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot, especially in the middle stage of the innings, and he is also a potential finisher.“

Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been drafted in following his recovery from a lower-back injury.

Two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for this year’s ODI World Cup in India and lost the two-test series against India 1-0.

Squad:

Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell, Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas

India Shai Hope INDIA VS WEST INDIES TEST Kensington Oval West Indies vs India ODI Oshane Thomas

Comments

1000 characters

West Indies recall Hetmyer, Thomas for India ODIs

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Read more stories