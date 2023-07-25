BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks end lower

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Monday even as measures were announced to spur private investment, while traders looked for policy signals from a Politburo meeting likely happening at the end of this week. Hong Kong shares also fell, dragged by property and tech stocks.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 2.1%.

China’s state planner on Monday unveiled measures that seek to promote and spur private investment in some infrastructure sectors, adding it will strengthen financing support for private projects.

However, the market did not react positively.

Consumer staples stocks erased gains from the previous session, down 1.1%.

Hong Kong-listed property developer Country Garden and property service arm Country Garden Services Holdings tumbled, extending losses from the previous week on debt concerns.

Mainland property companies listed in Hong Kong slumped more than 6.4%, the biggest single-day decline in seven months.

Tech stocks listed in Hong Kong also slipped. Alibaba shares were down 1.9% after the company said on Sunday it had decided not to participate in a proposed repurchase of shares by affiliate Ant Group but would maintain its shareholding in the company.

Steps announced by policymakers last week to boost consumption also had a limited impact on the market and all eyes are now on the July Politburo meeting, likely to take place at the end of this week.

“The attention on the probable meeting and statement tells you how desperate the market is for additional stimulus measures from Beijing,” said Alvin Tan at RBC Capital Markets.

“I am doubtful that we will see significant measures.”

Hong Kong shares China stocks CSI300 Index infrastructure sectors

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks end lower

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Contempt proceedings: ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest IK

Caretaker setup: PPP rejects ‘fake’ reports

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Lahore, Sheikhupura: PM performs ground-breaking of 3 industrial zones

POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Agencies/provinces/areas: ECC allows allocation of wheat on price-weighted average

Read more stories