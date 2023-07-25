IoBM and AP collaborate to empower tech-based start-ups

KARACHI: A three-day Synergy Bootcamp of tech-based start-ups was organised by Accelerate Prosperity (AP) in collaboration with Shahjehan Syed Karim Incubation Centre (SSKIC) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) from July 18-20, 2023.

Accelerate Prosperity is a joint initiative of the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and Industrial Promotion Services (IPS) of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) in Central and South Asia. Synergy Bootcamp is a customized pre-incubation program designed for entrepreneurs with innovative, scalable, and tech-enabled idea-stage and early-stage start-ups.

The objective of this bootcamp was to provide business training to aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to create innovative and sustainable small and growing businesses (SGBs). It also supported and elevated women-led and youth-led idea-level start-ups by offering personalized one-on-one and group business training, mentorship, and guidance.

On the opening day, Aqdas Hussain, Business Technical Assistance Analyst, AP, and Raza Abbas, Head of SSKIC, IoBM presented their insights on the importance of incubating ideas for economic growth.

Dr Muhammad Abbas, Professor and Dean, College of Computer Science & Information Systems (CCSIS), IoBM, and Syed Faraz Ali, Manager ORIC, IoBM were also present along with faculty and management.

