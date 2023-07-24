BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls as China promises tortuous economic recovery

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 05:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices fell in London on Monday after top consumer China said its economy faced new challenges and tortuous economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6% to $8,404 per metric ton by 1020 GMT. Copper, used in power and construction, declined 2.6% last week — its biggest weekly fall since mid-May — on China’s modest stimulus measures.

“Global growth concerns, and in particular slowing demand in China as its economic recovery lost momentum in the second quarter, are weighing on industrial metals prices,” said ING analyst Ewa Manthey.

China, which has set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5%, would adjust and optimise property policies at an appropriate time, the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, was quoted as saying by the state media on Monday.

Copper premium in Yangshan dropped to a two-month low of $46 a metric ton on Friday, indicating weaker import appetite.

Copper eases on disappointment on Chinese stimulus

On the technical front, copper is squeezed between the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, with the 21-day moving average coming in between them at $8,405.

A firmer U.S. currency index also pressured the base metals market, making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Metals markets are focused on a rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later this week that might offer more clues on the tightening path ahead.

LME aluminium declined 0.8% to $2,188 a metric ton, while lead added 0.1% to $2,142.5, tin lost 0.7% to $28,305, while nickel rose 0.3% to $20,835.

Zinc was steady at $2,373 after LME daily data showed inventory cancellations of 21,425 metric tons in the exchange-registered warehouses, slashing on-warrant stocks by 27% to 59,950 metric tons.

LME copper copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls as China promises tortuous economic recovery

Ishaq Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government: report

Sherry Rehman says reports claiming consensus on caretaker PM 'fake news'

PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

Procuring LNG directly from Qatar: PM Shehbaz says policy developed for private businesses

KSE-100 settles above 46,000 for its highest closing level in 15 months

Sitara Peroxide extends plant shutdown for another two weeks

Corporate briefing: Honda Atlas mulling hybrid model for Pakistan

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

Bangladesh hands Nobel Laureate Yunus $1.1mn tax bill

Read more stories