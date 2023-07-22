PARTLY FACETIOUS: NMN doesn’t tango with anyone

“It takes two to tango.” “Indeed it does and while daddy can certainly tango to start with, yet, at the end he always decides to tango with the one with little or no experience in…tangoing.”

“Is tangoing a word?”

“Well it is one now.”

“I would agree with respect to institutions. But where civilians are concerned daddy has shown a capacity to…to tango even with those he has had a long standing conflict with, conflict defined as throwing guided or not so well guided missiles against each other at every opportunity.”

“Example?”

“He signed the charter of democracy with his arch rival Benazir Bhutto.”

“What about Pervez Elahi? What about Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan?”

“Maybe that’s why Pervez Elahi will be the last man standing in the PTI! I mean he knows he and his son will be discarded as soon as Nawaz Sharif is physically back in the seat, the guy never forgives or forgets, and based on the revolving door installed at the Prime Minister House the Man Who Must Remain Nameless may be resurrected sooner than Nawaz Sharif decides to let bygones be bygones in spirit.”

“OK, and Chaudhary Nisar?”

“He attacked Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) and I ask you if a daddy is willing to issue a notification to compel his party members to listen to her, then Chaudhary Sahib should have been more careful in…”

“Hey the notification is very recent.”

“Right, any way NMN does not tango with anyone.”

“Not even with daddy?”

“Hey you don’t do a tango with your daddy.”

“I guess only those with a history of tangoing with all, will be the next one installed in the Prime Minister House.”

“Hmmm, all being stakeholders and as many politicians as would be required to meet the numbers.”

“Yes.”

“Tough going that leaves only two major contenders.”

“Hmmmm.”

