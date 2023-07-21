BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
4 injured in remote-controlled blast in Bajaur

BR Web Desk Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 04:17pm

At least four people were injured in a bomb blast in the Geelay area in the Mamund Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Friday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mamund Sattar Khan told the media that a vehicle was targeted using a remote-controlled bomb.

He said the injured were taken to the Khar district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

The blast comes a day after five policemen were martyred in two separate attacks in KP while 12 people, including nine policemen, were injured.

Terrorists had attacked an official compound in the Bara Bazaar in the Khyber district, while a police post in Peshawar’s Regi Model Town area had come under attack.

