At least 4 policeman martyred, 8 injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

  • The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 06:07pm

At least four policemen were martyred and eight others including civilians were injured on Thursday in a blast that took place near a police station’s main gate in the Bara Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, Aaj News reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

According to KPK IGP Akhtar Hayat, two suicide bombers attacked the compound, one from the front gate and the other from the back. According to him, the police guards gunned them down.

Furthermore, he revealed that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had alerted the police about a possible terror attack and that the alert, sent on July 13, helped the police prevent the attack.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow and prayed for the departed soul.

As per Radio Pakistan, the PM directed to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

''The policemen thwarted the evil intentions of the terrorists by stopping the suspects and risking their lives," he said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the incident and vowed to “root out terrorism”.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers are making history,” the minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, a soldier was martyred and several others injured when a Frontier Corps van was targeted in a bomb blast in Peshawar’s Hayatabad.

The explosion was a suicide attack that hit a vehicle of the paramilitary Frontier Corps in Peshawar, police said.

Pakistan has seen an increase in attacks in recent months with several terrorism-related incidents being reported.

Pakistan’s army said on Friday it was seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan and threatened to take an “effective response” two days after 12 of its soldiers died in two attacks.

Shahid Khan Jul 20, 2023 05:29pm
A country where security is least concern and politics is priority has this issues
Asim Jul 20, 2023 06:45pm
Because the security apparatus is busy in political engineering and all sorts of illegitimate activities - this is the likely outcome as they are busy with non-core tasks.
