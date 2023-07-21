BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 settles just shy of 46,000 after 522-point increase

  • Benchmark index increase 1.15% on Friday
BR Web Desk Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 07:07pm
Photo: FILE AFP
Photo: FILE AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw bullish momentum on Friday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended with a gain of 522 points, settling just shy of the 46,000 level.

At close, the KSE-100 Index finished at 45,920.73 after an increase of 1.15% or 522.42 points.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including automobile assembler, chemical, commercial banks, refinery, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs, while pharmaceutical, sugar and allied sector registered losses.

Experts attributed the bullish sentiment to an improved foreign exchange reserves position this week, following disbursements of funds from both multilateral and bilateral institutions.

“The foreign exchange reserves’ position has improved significantly, driving positive sentiment among investors,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, the corporate sector’s result season has begun on a positive note, following UBL results. Similar announcements from other companies are expected.”

She said the market also anticipates further inflows from other financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank in the coming days.

Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $4.2 billion, clocking in at nearly $8.73 billion as of July 14, data released on Thursday showed.

“During the week ended July 14, 2023, SBP received $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the SBP said in a statement.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.07 billion.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 504.55 million from 464.23 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded increased to Rs12.01 billion from Rs10.1 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 106.5 million shares followed by Fauji Foods with 44.28 million shares and Cnergyico PK with 35.91 million shares.

Shares of 339 companies were traded on Friday, of which 197 registered an increase, 121 recorded a fall and 21 remained unchanged.

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 settles just shy of 46,000 after 522-point increase

Dar says no plan to impose new taxes on agriculture, construction sectors

6th straight loss: rupee settles at 286.81 against US dollar

Pakistan hopes to resume PIA flights to UK in three months: minister

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

4 injured in remote-controlled blast in Bajaur

SC should be informed before military trials of civilians begin: chief justice

‘Barbie’ delayed in Punjab over ‘objectionable content’

McDonald’s UK opens misconduct unit after allegations

India’s forex reserves top $600bn, rise to near 15-month high

Read more stories