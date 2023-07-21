BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

  • US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says Washington supports peaceful upholding of fundamental democratic principles such as free media, free speech, freedom of assembly
BR Web Desk Published 21 Jul, 2023 12:50pm

The United States has said that it champions the ‘‘rule of law’’ and supports the peaceful upholding of fundamental democratic principles such as free media, free speech, freedom assembly in Pakistan and around the world.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked to comment regarding chances of “unfair elections” being held in Pakistan.

“So, I will make clear that we support the peaceful upholding of fundamental democratic principles such as free media, free speech, freedom assembly,” he replied.

“We champion the rule of law, not just in Pakistan but around the world. These principles are the foundations for democratic elections.

“I have spoke to this both with respect to Pakistan specifically and of course as it relates to other countries on numerous occasions,” Miller concluded.

His statement comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that elections will be held by October 11 if assemblies were dissolved on August 12.

In a presser, ECP Secretary Umar Hameed said that the ECP would keep in touch with the media before general elections, adding that the commission had placed 60 recommendations before the electoral reforms committee.

“All our recommendations have been approved,” he added.

He went on to say that it would be implausible to comment before the electoral watchdog’s recommendations were formally approved, adding that the ECP was ready to hold general elections. “The ECP will take four months for demarcation if new census is approved,” he added.

On July 12, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that the government would ends its tenure on August 14.

The PM said that after the current government’s term ends, elections will be held in October or November as per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision.

The National Assembly is set to complete its five-year term on August 12, 2023. However, the prime minister has indicated that the transfer of powers to a caretaker setup will occur a bit before the assembly’s tenure.

