Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the coalition government will end its term on August 14, brushing aside speculation on the elections.

He said this while launching the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund and reforms in National Curriculum in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that after the current government’s term ends, elections will be held in October or November as per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision.

He hoped whichever government assumed power after the elections would place education as its number one priority.

PM Shehbaz also expressed his regret that neighbouring countries have made greater progress than Pakistan, and that Islamabad was no longer in the race when it came to competing with them.

The PM said he was grateful to China that rolled over $5 billion in loans to Pakistan in the last three months “when we were in need.”

About the Fund

About 12,000 capable and deserving students will benefit from the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund this year, while a 50% quota has been fixed for women.

Through this fund, merit scholarships worth Rs10 billion will be given in the next four years.

Speculation over holding elections

As per reports from earlier this week, former PM Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a Dubai hotel to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.

However, as per sources, no breakthrough was reached between PPP and PML-N leaders over the election alliance for 2023 general elections, adding that the caretaker up would be finalised by taking other allied parties in confidence.

Meanwhile, PML-N asked its leaders and candidates to start mass contact campaign in their respective areas as a part of preparations for general elections in the country.