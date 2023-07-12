BAFL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
Pakistan

Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

  • Statement comes during launch ceremony of 'Pakistan Education Endowment Fund' in Islamabad
BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 03:13pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the coalition government will end its term on August 14, brushing aside speculation on the elections.

He said this while launching the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund and reforms in National Curriculum in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that after the current government’s term ends, elections will be held in October or November as per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision.

He hoped whichever government assumed power after the elections would place education as its number one priority.

PM Shehbaz also expressed his regret that neighbouring countries have made greater progress than Pakistan, and that Islamabad was no longer in the race when it came to competing with them.

The PM said he was grateful to China that rolled over $5 billion in loans to Pakistan in the last three months “when we were in need.”

About the Fund

About 12,000 capable and deserving students will benefit from the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund this year, while a 50% quota has been fixed for women.

PM Shehbaz unveils program aimed at empowering women

Through this fund, merit scholarships worth Rs10 billion will be given in the next four years.

Speculation over holding elections

As per reports from earlier this week, former PM Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a Dubai hotel to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.

However, as per sources, no breakthrough was reached between PPP and PML-N leaders over the election alliance for 2023 general elections, adding that the caretaker up would be finalised by taking other allied parties in confidence.

Meanwhile, PML-N asked its leaders and candidates to start mass contact campaign in their respective areas as a part of preparations for general elections in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jul 12, 2023 02:15pm
السلام علیکم رہائش منتقل کر لینے والے ان خواتین، حضرات، بزرگوں اور نئے متمنی ووٹرز کے لیے اطلاع ہے جو ووٹ منتقل/اندراج کروانا چاہتے ہیں کہ الیکشن کمیشن نے ان افراد کی مشکل کو مد نظر رکھتے ہوئے اندراج و منتقلی ووٹ فارم 21 برائے الیکشن 2023 کی سہولت دی ہے، وہ یہ فارم پر کرکہ قریبی الیکشن کمیشن آفس یا مقامی متعلقہ مجاز افسر کو دے دیں اور وصولی کا اطمینان کر لیں۔ یاد رکھیں پاکستان میں ایسے غیر فعال اور مرحومین کے ووٹ کو الیکشن کو غیر اسلامی طریقے سے اپنی مرضی مطابق بگاڑنے والی غیر جمہوری قوتیں چرا لیتی ہیں۔ لہذا وہ افراد جو آج بھی الیکشن کمیشن نہیں جا سکے وہ فوری عمل کریں اور اپنے ووٹ کی عدم حفاظت کے مرتکب نہ ہوں۔ یاد رہے کہ ابھی تک کی اطلاعات کے مطابق 13 جولائی ووٹ منتقلی کی آخری تاریخ ہے۔ و السلام فضیل صدیقی
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Bilal Arshad Deo Jul 12, 2023 02:17pm
Nation will be free again IA on August 14
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 12, 2023 03:19pm
By then Imran Khan will be convicted or behind bars
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan Jul 12, 2023 03:19pm
This government increased inflation manifold
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

