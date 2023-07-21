BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 23.2 (0.5%)
BR30 16,039 Increased By 65.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,855 Increased By 456.4 (1.01%)
KSE30 16,381 Increased By 150.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation from Pakistan over denial of participation

Ali Hussain Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 10:45am

ISLAMABAD: Russia, on Thursday, sought an explanation from Pakistan over the alleged denial of covering a joint presser by the Ukrainian foreign minister along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to a Russian journalist. Through a statement over Twitter, the Embassy of Russia in Islamabad said that it is “inadmissible” to “violate” reporters’ rights to access information.

@RusEmbPakistan stands in solidarity with the Pakistanis colleagues of a Russian journalist @RBekniyazov. It is inadmissible to violate reporters’ rights to access information. In this regard, the Embassy requested the @ForeignOfficePk to provide clarity on the incident,” the Russian embassy said in a tweet.

Pakistan, Ukraine agree to expand cooperation for mutual benefit

Earlier in the day, a Russian journalist, Ruslan Bekniyazov, who regularly covers the Foreign Office briefings in Islamabad, was allegedly denied coverage of the joint stakeout by visiting Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Pakistan.

Prior to the presser, the MoFA officials allegedly conveyed to him that “the Ukrainian officials have requested that no Russian journalist would sit in the joint presser.”

However, when her attention was diverted towards the incident, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed her lack of knowledge about the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Russia Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba Ukrainian Foreign Minister Russian embassy

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 21, 2023 08:59am
Part of what Pakistan agreed to do to get the IMF shameless-bailout.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak Jul 21, 2023 09:06am
Running with hare and hunting with the hounds has its consequences. Can’t take discounted Russian oil and side it’s the Ukrainians.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
test Jul 21, 2023 12:38pm
Believe me there is a common pattern from Liaquat to Ayub to Bhutto to Zia to Benazir to Musharraf to Zardari to Nawaz to Imran which is they were all chosen by the elite class to beg for dollars. Every single politician or dictator has gone to IMF and other donors to beg for dollars. Every single politician or general selected by the elite class is meant to beg for dollars. The elite class is been doing it from the past 75 years and so on. When Musharraf was in charge Chinese went to him and ask for strategic partnership and in return China said it will move its factories to Pakistan but Musharraf declined and said that he will protect western interests as a result China has no option at that time but to form BRICS alliance with other member states. Every single politician and general that has ruled Pakistan is meant to beg for dollars. Elite keeps telling lies in the name of manufacturing, industry, investment and exports but in reality we are still at 0. Niazi too went to IMF to beg
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
test1 Jul 21, 2023 12:44pm
China and Russia are both brothers of Pakistan but our elite class is western puppet and they openly themselves tell it that they are by going to IMF & western countries to beg for dollars. It is always about the elite class. The Elite Republic of Pakistan. The Elite Bank of Pakistan. The Elite Chamber of Industrialists. The Elite Court of Pakistan. Elite Forces of Pakistan. It is was and will always be about the elite class. People should never ever think that they have any control it is was and will always be the elite class which controls everything in the country believe me if you can. Either believe me or either stay in your delusional world. There is no good or bad one in the elite class because elite class has their own political, financial and foreign western interests. They will all tell you lie about progress, development, superpower, exports, industry and fake wars in the name of self created terrorist organizations to sell their positive image of patriotism. Just Believe me
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation from Pakistan over denial of participation

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

SC bench resumes hearing of petitions against military courts

Saudi summons Swedish diplomat over Holy Quran protests

Read more stories