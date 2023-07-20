BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Ukraine agree to expand cooperation for mutual benefit

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister says his country is looking forward to reinvigorating the bilateral relationship
APP Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 07:03pm

Pakistan and Ukraine on Thursday agreed to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit, including trade, investment, agriculture, food security, defense cooperation, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts, APP reported.

“In our meeting today, we agreed on the importance of regular dialogue and engagements to further strengthen the bilateral ties. We have also agreed to hold meetings on various institutional mechanisms in due course. We will continue building on our conversation to add more substance to our relations,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

He said building bilateral trade and economic ties was a priority area for Pakistan.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said both sides agreed to reinvigorate the bilateral mechanisms as both looked forward to holding the inaugural meeting of the Ukrainian and Pakistani Commission of economic cooperation.

Pointing to an important issue of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Dmytro Kuleba said during his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart. He briefed the minister about the Russian withdrawal from this initiative and its consequences for global food security.

“We regret that it will be Ukraine and countries of Asia and Africa who will suffer the most from Russia’s withdrawal”, he said, adding that by doing so, Russia significantly undermined global food security, which would result in a hike in global food prices.

He said Ukraine considered Pakistan a good partner and was ready to work in all areas, especially in food security.

Bilawal said it was in the larger interest of Pakistan and the developed world that this grain deal should be restored.

“I will be reaching out to the United Nations Secretary-General and to my counterparts in Turkey and Russia to discuss Pakistan’s concerns and our desire for the black sea grain initiative to be restored”, he assured his Ukrainian counterpart.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the current Ukrainian situation was also discussed, and he expressed Pakistan’s deep concern at the prevailing situation and offered condolences on the loss of precious lives and immense human suffering.

“In a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and despite our economic challenges, we have sent humanitarian assistance. He added that prolonged conflict brought immense hardship and suffering to civilians.

He hoped peace would prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia could enjoy peace dividends.

He also emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagement and Pakistan’s readiness to support peace initiatives to bring peace to the region.

Bilawal said Pakistan had a vested interest in promoting peace and reconciliation. “We hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”

The minister also appreciated the Ukrainian government’s principled stance in supporting the resolution on countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on July 12.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine said since Ukrainian independence; the two countries have enjoyed an excellent relationship.

“We were always standing next to you regarding food crisis.” He recalled that Ukraine felt pleasure in helping Pakistan encounter the wheat shortage two years ago as the Ukrainian traders delivered more than one million tons of grain to Pakistan.

He also thanked Pakistan for providing humanitarian aid when Ukraine needed it most, and “we understand it was not an easy decision in terms of domestic economic situation, but this is what friends do, they help each other in time of greatest needs”.

During the meeting, he said both sides deliberated on boosting trade and solving existing problems, such as that of Pakistani students who had studied in Ukraine before the war started.

He said he also briefed the minister about the opportunities Ukraine offered in digitalizing state services to make government more convenient.

Following a query, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari categorically stated that Pakistan did not have any agreement with Ukraine regarding the military supplies to Ukraine since the war began.

“Since the war began, we have not concluded any agreement for defence supplies to Ukraine,” he added.

Asim Jul 20, 2023 06:43pm
What a stark contrast to India’s foreign minister who has made it to the top position on merit whereas ours is all courtesy of the neutrals.
