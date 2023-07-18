BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

One martyred, several injured in Peshawar suicide blast

  • A newly founded militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility for the attack
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 07:35pm

A soldier was martyred and several others were injured when a Frontier Corps van was targeted in a bomb blast in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area on Tuesday.

Rescue workers shifted the wounded to nearby hospitals and security forces cordoned off the bomb site.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a newly founded militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“One martyr, seven injured but all stable,” a high-ranking official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Medical director of the Hayatabad Medical Complex, Professor Shehzad Akbar Khan, confirmed that the hospital received two people who were wounded by the explosion and that both were in stable condition. He said the remaining injured were taken to another hospital, CMH.

The explosion was a suicide attack that hit a vehicle of the paramilitary Frontier Corps in Peshawar, police said.

Pakistan has seen an increase in attacks in recent months with several terrorism-related incidents being reported.

Last week, nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after militants attacked the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan.

Pakistan’s army said on Friday it was seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan and threatened to take an “effective response” two days after 12 of its soldiers died in two attacks.

Earlier, two security personnel embraced martyrdom and another soldier was injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Balor area in Balochistan.

In March, at least 56 people were killed and 200 injured, including children, in a suicide bomb blast in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area.

Peshawar blast

Comments

1000 characters

One martyred, several injured in Peshawar suicide blast

Pakistan reports 4th successive monthly current account surplus in June

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 29

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Pakistan’s REER moves marginally upward to 87.75 in June 2023

Saud Shakeel’s double ton puts Pakistan on top in Sri Lanka Test

Read more stories