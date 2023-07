HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday after two days of losses, with investors hoping China will unveil fresh measures to boost the country’s stuttering economy.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.27 percent, or 50.97 points, to 19,003.28.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.08 points, to 3,201.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.11 percent, or 2.33 points, to 2,039.42.