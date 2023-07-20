BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 19, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains
Read here for details.
- Military trials: SC adjourns hearing till Friday
Read here for details.
- Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating
Read here for details.
- For Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL to establish subsidiary
Read here for details.
- 3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts
Read here for details.
- FY23: ADB says Pakistan’s economy weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s central bank designates NBP, HBL & UBL as D-SIBs
Read here for details.
- PTI chief hatched cipher conspiracy to benefit politically, says Rana Sanaullah
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 closes marginally positive as banks, oil/gas sectors help
Read here for details.
