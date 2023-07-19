PTI chief hatched cipher conspiracy to benefit politically, says Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday that Azam Khan's confessional statement, who served as the former prime minister's principal secretary, proves Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was primarily responsible for a cipher conspiracy that adversely affected Pakistan's diplomatic ties and economy, according to Aaj News.

During a press conference, the interior minister said Azam Khan blames Imran Khan for the Cipher conspiracy.

He said Azam Khan's statement proved that Imran Khan is the "real Mir Jaffer," who orchestrated the drama against the country's interests to further his own vested interests.

He said Azam Khan claimed that Imran Khan was told to refrain from misusing a secret document and making it public, which clearly violates the Official Secret Act.

His remarks come after Imran Khan's then-principal secretary Azam Khan "recorded" a statement, calling the cipher a "conspiracy" to manipulate the narrative against the establishment and the opposition.

According to Azam's confession, when Imran learned of the cipher, he was "euphoric" and called it a "US blunder."

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan deliberately used the cipher to build a narrative against the then-opposition.

"Taking a U-turn, now Imran claims that the cipher has been lost," he said.

The Interior Minister, however, said that the original cipher is still with the PTI Chief, and he should be prosecuted for keeping a secret document in private possession.

He added that a former US President also faces prosecution on similar grounds.

He said the PTI chief should be brought to justice for violating the Official Secret Act and keeping a secret document in his private possession.

He said former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also worked hand in glove with Imran Khan in the cipher conspiracy.

The Interior Minister further said that the confessional statement of Azam Khan discloses that Imran Khan can sacrifice national interests in pursuance of his agenda.

Similarly, he said, there should be no doubt that the PTI chief was behind the violent and hateful incidents on May 9.

He said defence institutions of the country were attacked; state buildings torched, memorials of martyrs desecrated, and a planned attempt was made to spread anarchy in Pakistan.

He said the culprits involved in anti-state activities should be brought to book and given an exemplary punishment per law.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah said it is a matter of state interests and a case against Imran Khan should be lodged on behalf of the state.