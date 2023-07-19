BAFL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.19%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.19%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
DGKC 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.71%)
FABL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.1%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.92%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
GGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.25%)
HBL 77.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.78%)
HUBC 80.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
PAEL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.35%)
PPL 68.64 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.6%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.11%)
TRG 101.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.49%)
UNITY 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Military trials: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

  • Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman says incidents of May 9 had caused losses of Rs2.5 billion
BR Web Desk Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 04:35pm

The Supreme Court (SC) bench adjourned on Wednesday hearing a set of pleas challenging the military trials of civilians till Friday.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and consisting Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik took up the case.

As the hearing resumed, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman came to the rostrum to continue his arguments. He said that the violent incidents of May 9 had caused losses of Rs2.5 billion.

“The events of May 9 did not happen suddenly, they were carried out in a systematic manner,” the AGP said.

He again requested for a full court bench to hear the pleas against military trials of civilians.

Later, the bench adjourned the hearing till Friday, giving the AGP two days to get directives from the government regarding whether a right of appeal would be given or not.

During the previous hearing, the bench rejected the government’s request to form a full court bench, with the CJP saying, “It is not possible to form a full court. Some judges are not available in Islamabad, and some have recused themselves.”

During the hearing, the chief justice, highlighting the constitutional protection of the civilians, observed that the military courts hold summary trials, do not record the evidence in the open court, and issue reasons in their judgments.

However, he conceded that May 9 incidents were of a serious nature.

Background

Former chief justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja, senior lawyer Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and the members of civil society have filed petitions under Article 184 (3) of the constitution before the apex court, asking it to declare that the trials of the civilians arrested in light of May 9 and 10 violent protests under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act are violative of Article 25 of the constitution, until and unless legal and reasonable guidelines are framed to structure the discretion not to arbitrarily try civilians under the Army Act.

On May 9, following arrest of the PTI chief from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI supporters thronged the streets in protest.

The protesters damaged several military and state installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House) in Lahore and the gates of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Internet services were suspended for four days and access to social media was hindered for days after.

Supreme Court military trials

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Jul 19, 2023 03:15pm
Where the world is heading and what are we doing to our country? Is there anyone listening? Can someone understand all this? People are no more fool.. yes they may be afraid but not fool
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Military trials: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

FY23: ADB says Pakistan’s economy weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

Pakistani passport retains status as fourth-worst in the world

For Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL to establish subsidiary

Pakistan’s central bank designates NBP, HBL & UBL as D-SIBs

LoI to IMF: govt pledges fiscal discipline

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

Read more stories